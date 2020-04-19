SHOTWELL, Stewart Lee, has left us to try out a new fishing hole. Shot was born on November 22, 1927 in Globe, Arizona, to Mary and Clarence Shotwell. He worked for Richmond Newspapers Inc. for 39 years. In 1950, he married Lila Holden; together they raised four children, Anna Lee Brown, Peggy Margaret Leath (Scott), David (Martha) and Andrew (Julie); 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family is fond of saying, "Mom taught us to love each other, Dad taught us to love everyone else." In addition to his newspaper career, Shot was a Marine, a magician, Boy Scout leader, a faithful member of Seventh Street Christian Church, a natural-born Walmart greeter and a left-handed fisherman with eight citations. He controlled stoplights, sirens, radio stations and could fix the moon. Children would squeal, men brace and women swoon whenever he brought out his pet raccoon, Rocky. The family will hold a celebration of Dad's life when we can gather, hug and rejoice together. A salubrious occasion is guaranteed. Please, in lieu of flowers: go fishing, smile and wave at strangers, entertain a child, thank a Vet, take a chance on a pretty nurse.View online memorial
