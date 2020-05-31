SHREWSBURY, Forest W., 86, of Beaverdam, Va., went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born August 5, 1933, in Micajah, W.Va., he was the son of the late Carl Silkirk and Anna Shrewsbury. Forest served in the U.S. Army and retired from U.S. Steel, Holt Cargo and worked as a school bus driver for 19 years at Hanover County Public Schools. Forest enjoyed life to the fullest, spending time with family and friends, never missing an opportunity to tell a good story. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Casciano and son-in-law, Tim Campbell; brothers, Carl, Jerald, L.H. Shrewsbury; and sisters, Drema Akers, Danese Linko and Trilba Gae Hartsoe. He is survived by the love of his life, wife, Vivian; daughter, Donna Baran (Nick); and daughter, Diana Campbell; grandchildren, Heather Baran, Sean Pardovich; brother, David Shrewsbury (Thelma); sister, Carole Sue White (Bob); and many deeply loved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later time.View online memorial
