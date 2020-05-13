SHULER, Brenda Gibbs, 70, of Hanover, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on the same day that her family celebrates her Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. Brenda's journey began on February 18, 1950, in Richmond, Va. Devoting her life to her beloved husband, Harry; sons, Michael and David; and daughter, Kimberley; and her eight loving grandchildren. She was a beloved Christian and member of Greenwood UMC. A graduate of VCU with a master's degree in education, she had a passion for teaching which led her to work with special education students in Henrico and Hanover Counties for almost 30 years. Brenda was kind and welcoming to all she encountered, touching the hearts of thousands with her quiet calm nature, putting others first with her trust in God. Brenda will be remembered for her beautiful smile, heart and willingness to serve the Lord. She was preceded death by her mother and father, Marie and Waverly Gibbs; and sister, Joyce Mckay. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Harry Shuler; brother, William Gibbs; sister, Adamarye Patteson; her children and grandchildren, Michael Shuler: children, Ella, Callie and Wesley; David Shuler: wife, Jonae, children, Jeremiah, Jay, Jayden, Jaliyah; Kimberley Shuler and Sam: children, Lathan, McKenzie, Derrik. Visitation will be Friday, May 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be May 16, at 1 p.m., all at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicville, Va. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the General Fund of Greenwood UMC, 10040 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
