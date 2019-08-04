SHULER, Ralph Nelson Jr., 76, passed away peacefully at home in Henrico County, Virginia, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Ralph was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, on October 3, 1943, the second of the three children of Ruth Nichols and Ralph Nelson Shuler. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Laura Ann Hatcher; two sons, Kevin Monroe Shuler and David Stroh Shuler; one granddaughter, Emily Shuler; one grandson, Shane Shuler; and one sister, Judy Ann Shuler Lane. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; by his son, Ralph Nelson Shuler III; and by his brother, Ronnie Shuler. Ralph was also a "Dad" to numerous cats including Nelson, Ann and Ralph's favorite feline friend. Ralph graduated from Powell Valley High School, Wise County, in 1961. He attended the University of Virginia for two years and Virginia Commonwealth University for two years, where he graduated with a B.S. in statistics and computer science. Ralph was employed with Reynolds Metals in Richmond for 39 years as a statistician, computer programmer and systems analyst. He retired from Reynolds in 2009. Ralph enjoyed watching and rooting for his favorite team, the Nats! However, he was most proud of his participation in the Richmond area's Tacky Lights Tour. He worked from one Christmas to the next, perfecting the synchronization of his lights to the music. The effects were mezmerizing for everyone, from tiny tots to seniors! A special thank you to Hospice of Virginia for the professional care provided for Ralph and the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Feed More of the Central Virginia Food Bank. Online condolences may be made at www.virginiacremate.com.View online memorial