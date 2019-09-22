SHULTZ, Robert John "Dutch," 75, of Richmond, passed away September 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Margot Lee Shultz; children, Pete Shultz (Tracy), Beth Shultz Filmanski (Tyson) and Chris Shultz (Katie); and six grandchildren. Dutch served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force as a medic during two tours in Vietnam, then in Germany as a medical aide to General David Burchinall. He was a consummate sales person, and during his career, worked for General Medical/McKesson and Carolina Furniture Co. Also known as an expert stamp dealer, he was often asked by others to authenticate materials. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Virginia for their compassionate care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Virginia. Photograph credit: Taggart Lee.View online memorial
