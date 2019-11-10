SHUNK, Joan C., 87, of Richmond, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters, Betsy Buckley, her husband, Steve, Kathy Sita and Patti Blinkhorn; and her beloved grandson, Ryan Buckley; and her sister, Helen McCotter, her husband, Bruce. Mrs. Shunk was born in Washington, D.C., and she and her family lived in Rockville, Maryland and Ocean City, New Jersey before moving to Richmond in 1991. She will join her husband, Robert C. Shunk Jr. in Arlington National Cemetery.View online memorial