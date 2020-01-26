SHURM, Patricia Carole, 76, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Vaughan Shurm; and father, James Marshall Shurm. Carole is survived by two brothers, James M. Shurm III (Janet) and John Sidney Shurm (Sylvia); and a niece, nephews and cousins. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Bessem at Richmond Home for her loving care given to Carole. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
