SICHOL, Mary Willis, 96, of Highland Springs, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home, with her family in the care of hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Sichol; mother, Lettie Belfield Jefferies; father, James McKendree Jefferies Sr.; sisters, Henrietta Jefferies Field and Helen Gayle Sichol; and brothers, John Dangerfield Jefferies and James McKendree Jefferies Jr. Mary Willis is survived by her son, Joseph "Chuck" Sichol; daughter, Susan Sichol Crowder; loving and devoted grandson, Warren Crowder (Jolie); and her precious great-grandchildren, Joseph and Jenevieve Crowder. Mary Jane Stinson and Kornelia Brady, their families; and many others were daily sources of steadfast love, support and laughter. Mary Willis was the proud owner of The Pine Shop and Jefferies & Sichol Insurance in Highland Springs with her late husband, Joe. Her life's true mission was her son, Chuck, who doctors said would never walk, nor talk, nor make it to his teen years. He is now a vibrant 70-plus-year young man who adores his Henrico Fire, Police and EMS friends who heroically saved his life just a year ago. She treasured her visits to the Northern Neck to be with friends and family by the water and spending time storytelling with family over meals. Her grandson and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved them unconditionally, supported them and delighted in watching their stories unfold. She always followed her good-byes and signed her cards with the reminder that she loved them "a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck." The family is ever grateful to her attentive caregivers, Michele, Debbie and Kelley, whom enabled Mary Willis to remain at home with her son as her health declined. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside ceremony will be held at Washington Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the coming months. As her son Chuck was one of Richmond's first Special Olympians, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics of Virginia or Henrico Fire/Police departments.View online memorial
