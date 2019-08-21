SICKAL, Katherine Louise Pollard, 93, was born in Richmond, Virginia, on February 28, 1926, to parents, Mary Ethel Owen and Earl Pollard Sickal. She departed this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019, to rejoin her beloved husband of 66 years, Thomas Albert Sickal; and late granddaughter, Lilley Grace Sickal. She is survived by three children, daughter, Gloria Patricia Ely (Ron); identical twin sons, James Albert Sickal (Eva) and Thomas Earl Sickal (Allison Olivier); five grandchildren, Brian H. Smith, Jason A. Sickal (Melinda), Raven D. Sickal, Carrie R. Sickal and Christopher M. Sickal (Charlott); 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Flora Cooke; brother, Julian Pollard; a caring niece, Teresa Herbert; and a host of family and friends. Katherine retired from a long career at the Medical College of Virginia supervising the billing department. The family would like to give their deepest appreciation and gratitude for the kindness and care Katherine received from Sunrise Facility, her caregivers at the Dogwood House and Hospice Community Care. Her remains rest at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where the family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, in the mausoleum at Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial