SICKINGER, Olga Lee, 89, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Sickinger; and son, Joseph Edward Sickinger. Olga is survived by her daughter, Jackie Gowen (Jerry); and grandchildren, Michelle Talman (David) and Joey Sickinger (Jessica). The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, in the Mausoleum at Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, 2810 N Parham Rd. # 302, Richmond, Va. 23294.View online memorial