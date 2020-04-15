SIDDONS, RUTH

SIDDONS, Ruth Lynda Walker. Born and raised in the Northern Neck of Virginia. Preceded in death by her parents, Harding and Evelyn Walker. Survived by husband, Jay; children, Melissa (Teri) and Jacob (Samantha); three grandchildren, Bella, Evan and Harper; brother, Bill (Catherine); husband's sisters, Ellen (Tommy) and Joan (Bailey). Anyone who knew Lynda cherished her beautiful smile, her infectious laugh and her kind heart and soul. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org) in her name. No service at this time.

