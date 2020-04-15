SIDDONS, Ruth Lynda Walker. Born and raised in the Northern Neck of Virginia. Preceded in death by her parents, Harding and Evelyn Walker. Survived by husband, Jay; children, Melissa (Teri) and Jacob (Samantha); three grandchildren, Bella, Evan and Harper; brother, Bill (Catherine); husband's sisters, Ellen (Tommy) and Joan (Bailey). Anyone who knew Lynda cherished her beautiful smile, her infectious laugh and her kind heart and soul. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org) in her name. No service at this time.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
Many Richmond-area families live in hotels. The COVID-19 crisis could put them on the street.
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…