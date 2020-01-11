SIEMERING, Marion Myers, was born March 12, 1932, in Richmond, to James Ashby and Bessie Myers. She grew up in Richmond, graduating from Varina High School in 1950. In 1955, she married Wilbert Siemering of Lytton, Iowa and moved to the Midwest, eventually settling in Minnesota, where Marion and Wilbert had a son, Robert. Marion loved and missed Virginia and by 1980 the call back was too great to resist and Marion and Wilbert moved back to Richmond, settling in a few blocks from the home she grew up in. Her biggest joy was being around family which grew to include four grandsons whom she adored. Her other love was singing in the choir, first at Montrose Presbyterian Church and later at Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church, where she was warmly welcomed after Montrose closed. She peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord, Jesus Christ, on January 9, 2020. Marion is survived by her twin sister, Mary (Deenie) Myers Allen; her brother, Ashby Milton Myers and Betty Myers; her son, Robert Siemering and his wife, Kirstin; and four grandchildren, John Galt Siemering, Thomas Richard Siemering, Joseph David Siemering and Michael Louis Siemering; as well as nieces and nephews, Bill Allen and Darrell Headrick, Kathy Myers Barley and Steve Barley, Dan Myers and Eileen Myers Wilck and Joe Wilck. Marion also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Esther (Siemering) Dettmann and Arlene (Siemering) Phipps and Ed Phipps. Visitation for family and friends will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. Chapel services will be 10 a.m. Monday, January 13, at Virginia Veteran's Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia, Va. 23002, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Wilbert. Gifts, in lieu of flowers, can be sent to Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church, 2010 Carlisle Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231.View online memorial
