SILVER, Nathalie "Nat," 90, of Richmond, died Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac "Ike" Silver; and daughter-in-law, Becky Silver; Rebecca Arnowitz; and great-grandchild, Jacob Silver. She is survived by her four children, Paul Silver (Zelda), David Silver (Pam), Judy Silver Gary (Louis), Lee Silver (Michele); and seven grandchildren, Bryan Silver, Michael Silver (Rana), Adam Silver, Tim Silver, Nathan Silver, Sadie Gary, Eli Gary; and stepgrandchildren, John Griffin and Grace Griffin. Nat was a devoted wife of 70 years, having married Ike when they were only 18 and 19 years old. She loved having her familychildren and grandchildren for holidays and celebrations. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, Nat's social life quickly led her to Richmond, where she met Ike when she was 16. They married and started a family. She and Ike were avid golfers and played frequently with their friends. Nat was a skilled Mah Jongg and Bridge player and enjoyed regular games with friends well into her 80s. Nat was a private person, but those who knew her well remember fondly her quick wit and decisive nature. She was a loving, strong and principled woman. Her greatest joy was her family. The family wishes to thank the Unit 3 staff at Beth Sholom Home for their loving care. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, at Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn. The family will receive friends at the home of Judy and Louis Gary for Shiva Minyan at 7:30 p.m. February 25 and 26. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beth Sholom Life Care Community or your charitable organization of choice.View online memorial
