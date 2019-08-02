SILVESTER, Annabelle Ruth Pringle, age 93, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Greenspring Village Assisted Living. The youngest of five children, born and raised on the plains of central and western South Dakota in the 1920s and '30s, Annabelle came from humble beginnings. When the hardships of farming in the dustbowl in 1936 became too much, her father sold the farm for the second time and moved his family from the prairie West to Deadwood, S.D., in the Black Hills, where he found steady employment at the Homestake Gold Mine. Graduating from Deadwood High in 1944, Annabelle was sent to Seattle, Wash., by her mother to be looked after by her eldest brother, Edward. It was with his help that she found employment with Boeing Aircraft Corporation. During the postwar years at Boeing, she met the dashing young Air Force test pilot, Lindsey "Big Sy" Silvester, whom she would marry in 1952, after his frequent visits to the Boeing works in Seattle and a long distance courtship. As an Air Force wife, she followed her husband and raised two sons in the midst of frequent moves, with postings in Ohio, Washington, D.C., New Mexico, New Hampshire, California, Nebraska, Virginia and Hawaii. Settling in Northern Virginia upon Sy's retirement, one of her biggest pleasures was opening up her home to family and hosting her, her husband's and her son's friends. To many, she became like a second mother. Throughout her life, Annabelle never forgot her meager beginnings or her Midwestern roots. She epitomized a strong, self-educated, adaptable, independent woman and for her children she promoted manners, a private education, Cub/Boy Scouts, swimming lessons every summer and an ever-improving vocabulary. As the matriarch of the family, she was known as a great storyteller and conversationalist. Never afraid to express her opinion or give advice, she often entertained her kids, grandkids, relatives and anyone else who happened to be a guest at her home with tales of growing up on the plains, or her experience as a military wife or...life according to Annabelle. Annabelle was preceded in death by her husband, Colonel Lindsey M. "Sy" Silvester, USAF; and her four siblings, Edward, Robert, Frances and Donald; and her grandson, Martin Scott Silvester. She is survived by her sons, CAPT Lindsey M. (Mac) Silvester, USNR (Diane) and CPT Scott O. Silvester, U.S. Army (Mary Kay Martin); four grandchildren, Amy Silvester Clark (Charlie), CPT Scott Patrick Silvester, U.S. Army, Alex Owen Silvester (Amanda), Laura Silvester Yox (Keith); and two great-grandchildren, Samantha and "Trey." A memorial service will be held at Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, Virginia, preceding interment (time to be announced) and interment with her husband in Arlington Cemetery will be held on October 10, 2019, at 2 p.m.View online memorial