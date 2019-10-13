SIMBULAN, Carmelita "Lita" Carlos, 78, of Glen Allen, Virginia, died on October 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Don Aris; her brothers, Daniel, Rodolfo and Virginio; and her father, Ariston; and mother, Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Jose "Joe"; sons, Jose, Michael, Jay and his wife, Kristy; her seven grandchildren, Alexandra, John, Alyssa, Emily, Grace, Ella and Gabriel; her brother, Emilito; and sisters, Josephine, Evelyn and Maria Teresa. Lita was from Taguig, Rizal, Philippines, where she studied to be a dietitian. She moved to Boston, Mass., to complete her residency, and that is where she met her husband-to-be, Joe, who was in the U.S. Coast Guard. Lita and Joe were married in 1966 and had four sons. Lita and her family have called Boston, Port Angeles, Wash., New London, Conn. and Arlington and Fairfax, Va., home. As her boys got older, she returned to her career as a dietitian. She served as food service director at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Alexandria, and held the same role at Vinson Hall, Arleigh Burke Pavilion in McLean. After retiring, Lita and Joe moved to Glen Allen, Va., for their "Golden Years." Lita always had a smile on her face, even when she was very ill the last few months of her life. She passed peacefully at her home where she was surrounded by family and friends. Lita's smile was that of happiness, enjoyment of life and most of all, gratitude for the many great friendships and things she was able to experience in her life. In her memory, a funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, on October 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.View online memorial