SIMMONS, Doris Cunningham Porter Campbell, 95. The youngest of nine born to Belle Williams and William T. Cunningham of Richmond, Ohio, Doris passed away on November 19, 2019. Widow of Charles F. Porter, Joseph C. Campbell and A. Roscoe Simmons, she is survived by Jan (Dan) Campbell, Jim (Elizabeth) Porter and Judy (Jim) Lowry; grandchildren, Deana, Ellen, Porter, Spencer; and great-grandchildren, Sterling, Jackson, Jordyn, Nathan, Eden. Warm and friendly with a ready smile and witty remark, she was a writer, poet, homemaker and businesswoman, but first and foremost a loving wife and mother. Renowned for her apple pies, she learned to love NASCAR for Roscoe, was an avid bowler, DAR member and active in church and community. At Huguenot Road United Methodist Church, she helped establish the library and was a devoted member of the Susannah Wesley Circle and social committee. Many thanks to HRUMC, The Hermitage and At Home Hospice for their care and support. Celebration of Life and reception will be held at HRUMC on Monday, November 25, at 11 a.m.