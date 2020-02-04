SIMMONS, Franklin Duncan, formerly of Williamsburg and Newport News, died at home on February 1, 2020. He was 85. Born in Alabama in 1934, Simmons moved to the Peninsula as a teen, graduating from Newport News High School and the College of William and Mary. A Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, he served as a cryptographic analyst in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955, his superiors recognizing his "conscientious devotion to duty," his loyalty and his leadership. Those qualities characterized his nearly 40 years at the Virginia Daily Press/Times-Herald, where he was named Managing Editor at age 38 and would become the newspaper's first Executive Editor. Under his leadership, the publication was recognized for community service and innovative approaches to audience expansionwhile maintaining its commitment to truth and journalistic excellence. In his retirement he remained an avid observer of politics, sports, his alma mater and the cultural landscapeand opinion pieces he submitted on all these topics were frequently published. His professional achievements notwithstanding, his highest duty and greatest loyalty was to his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Carolyn (nee Dewey); his children, Cary Lynn of Richmond and Christopher (Neelie) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandchildren, Carina, Duncan and Rory; sister, Shirley Cannon of Richmond; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bliley's Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 5
Memorial Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, Virginia 23230
