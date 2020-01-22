SIMMONS, Heather L., 48, of Quinton, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Mark L. Wiseman; children, Kayla (Parker), Cody and Zach; parents, Deborah and Barry Hudgins; grandchild to be, Ellasyn; siblings, Jennifer (Scott) and Chip (Judy); and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of HEATHER SIMMONS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.