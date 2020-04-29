SIMMONS, JOHN

SIMMONS, John Wayne, 69, departed this life April 25, 2020. Surviving are his devoted wife, Louise; children, Jabahri Simmons (Neelum), Jenika Simmons, Kerry Johnson (Shelton) and Sabrina Robinson (Quinn); six grandchildren; mother, Maria Simmons; two sisters, Glorious Bennett (Willie) and Betty Brown (Wayne); other relatives and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where a viewing will be held Thursday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, 301 West Atlantic, South Hill, Va. 23970. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, May 2, 1 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, 27250 US-58, South Hill, Va. 23970. www.hwdabney.com. www.johnsonservices.us

