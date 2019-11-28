SIMMONS, Kim "DJ Kim," departed this life November 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nicole Simmons. He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Entzminger and Kimberly Charity; one son, Hansel Entzminger; three grandchildren; three sisters, Ramona Martin, Jewel Morton and Shona Simmons; two brothers, William and Andrew Simmons; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, November 29, at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue.View online memorial