SIMMONS, KIM "DJ KIM"

SIMMONS, Kim "DJ Kim," departed this life November 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nicole Simmons. He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Entzminger and Kimberly Charity; one son, Hansel Entzminger; three grandchildren; three sisters, Ramona Martin, Jewel Morton and Shona Simmons; two brothers, William and Andrew Simmons; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, November 29, at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.