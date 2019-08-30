SIMMONS, LEONARD SR.

SIMMONS, Leonard Wilbert Sr., 48, departed this life August 25, 2019. Leonard leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Brenda Lee (Ronald); daughter, Jayla Simmons; son, Leonard Jr.; brother, Marvin Lee; and Javon Carroll, who was like a son to him; along with a host of other relatives and friends, among them devoted aunt, Edna Spears. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where funeral service will be Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. Rev. Zynora Manson officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial