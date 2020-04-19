SIMMONS, Lester Calvin Jr., of Richmond, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 64. Lester was born to Lester Simmons Sr. and Kathleen Simmons on May 8, 1955, in Richmond, Va., and was the eldest of five children. Lester was the proud father of two children, David Scott Simmons and Christy Michelle Simmons. Lester enjoyed racing and working on cars and did so throughout his life. Lester worked for over 30 years at Phillip Morris USA in Richmond, Va., holding multiple positions until his retirement. Shortly after retiring, Lester moved to Springfield, Oregon to help his daughter and son-in-law in raising their young family. Lester became an integral part of the family and found much of his joy with his grandchildren. In 2014, Lester moved with his daughter's family to Tucson, Arizona. He remained in Tucson until 2017, when he returned to Richmond, Va., to help his father during Lester Sr.'s final years. Lester is survived by his daughter, Christy Michelle Scott (husband, Dylan); his brother, Mark Simmons (wife, Susan); his two sisters, Sharon Heath (husband, Steve) and Cathy Morrow (husband, Randy); his stepmother, Mary Lou Simmons; and two grandchildren, Ryleigh Autumn Scott and Shea Dylan Scott. He was preceded in death by his son, David Scott Simmons; his father, Lester Calvin Simmons Sr.; his mother, Kathleen Dixon; and his brother, Emmett Simmons. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future time.View online memorial
