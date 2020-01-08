SIMMONS, Marjorie D., 82, of Glen Allen, died January 3, 2020. Surviving are her beloved and devoted husband of 60 years, Dr. Joe Louis Simmons; two daughters, Charmaygne Michelle Simmons and Jennifer Lynn Simmons; two grandsons, Marc Merritt Simmons and Michael Merritt Collins, MD; eight great-grandchildren; two nephews, James W. Simmons III (Geraldine) and Leon A. Williams Jr. (Pansy); four nieces, Pamela S. McKissack (Carl), Mary S. Williams, Velma S. Harris and Shelby S. Vincent; cousins, Indiana House Representative Charles Brown, Eleanor Hatney, Bertelle H. Jones, Darryl, Douglas and Issac Hickson Jr., Charles Jackson, Diane Johnson, William Knapper, James Stallings and a very special and devoted cousin, Dr. Carmen LeJeune Hickson-McDonald (Walter); sister-in-law, Gladys S. Williams (Leon); brother-in-law, George E. Simmons; Jackie Thomas, longtime college friend and soro; and Rosalind Ruffin and Delores Mills, longtime friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Omega Omega service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. followed by the family receiving friends until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 8775 Mt. Olive Avenue, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Rev. Darryl G. Thompson officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests that contributions be made to the Scholarship Fund at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARJORIE SIMMONS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.