SIMMONS, Sherry Lynn, 45, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, February 20, 2020. She is survived by her father, Donald Simmons; mother, Carolyn; sister, Kim Fuller; brother, David Simmons (Erica); and two nieces, Abby Fuller and Maddy Simmons. Sherry loved animals, especially horses, and helping others. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
11:00AM-2:00AM
11:00AM-2:00AM
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Guaranteed delivery before Sherry's Visitation begins.
Feb 27
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Guaranteed delivery before Sherry's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 27
Interment following funeral service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Drive
Sandston, VA 23150
6217 Memorial Drive
Sandston, VA 23150
Guaranteed delivery before Sherry's Interment following funeral service begins.
Most Popular
-
Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail
-
144-year-old Watkins Nurseries files for bankruptcy protection; foreclosure auction canceled
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Developer seeks to buy Navy Hill land from Richmond and upgrade Coliseum for mixed-use development
-
Family of 5 from Virginia killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver in Georgia