SIMMS, Gloria Alice Dean, 72, of Richmond, passed Wednesday, April 2, 2020. She was born to Mary Elizabeth Dean and Curtis Dean on May 4, 1947. She loved serving the Lord, watching movies, doing crafts, hanging with friends and shopping. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman L Simms. Surviving are four children, Danol Williams, Sean Kerim Williams, LaTangie Fox and Bryant Simms; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Pastor Arthur Coles officiating. 10 persons only. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
