SIMMS, JAMES

SIMMS, James "Sonny," 82, of Ruther Glen, departed this life April 22, 2020. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For the saftey of family and community we will exercise a 10 person rotation. Graveside service will be held Friday, 2 p.m., May 1, 2020, Jericho Baptist Church (Ruther Glen). www.owensfuneralservices.com

