SIMMS, James "Sonny," 82, of Ruther Glen, departed this life April 22, 2020. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For the saftey of family and community we will exercise a 10 person rotation. Graveside service will be held Friday, 2 p.m., May 1, 2020, Jericho Baptist Church (Ruther Glen). www.owensfuneralservices.comView online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Total COVID-19 cases in Virginia surpass 13,500
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
-
Starbucks at Libbie and Grove, Metro Diner at Libbie Place permanently closed
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…