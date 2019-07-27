SIMON, Margie Dell (Ownby), 89, a longtime resident of Powhatan County, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in Ashland, Virginia. Born in 1929 in Sevierville, Tenn., Margie was the daughter of Kenneth and Sarah Ownby. She was married to James Simon, June 24, 1952. Margie spent her time working the soda fountain at Midlothian Apothecary. She worked there for more than 40 years and made many friends in that time. Margie was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Midlothian. She loved stopping by yard sales, playing cards with friends and spending the day with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also very skilled in baking up sweet treats and never let you get away without having something delicious. She was always known to light up with a smile when anyone came to visit and she never liked the goodbye, so she'd say, "come back and see me real soon." Margie is survived by her daughter, Janet Kite; three grandchildren, Sarah Lopez, Stacy Piercy and Kenneth Wingo; eight great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Tristan, Harrley, Cara, Lacie, Zachary, Killian and Lochlan. She is survived by her siblings, Shirl Ownby, Joyce Donner and Maxine Cable. The family will receive friends at the Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va., Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and where services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at 2 p.m. in the Jones Chapel Baptist Church cemetery, 947 Trents Mill Road, Cumberland, Va.View online memorial