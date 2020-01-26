SIMONS, Barbara Donati, 75, of Henrico, passed away January 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Columbus B. Donati Jr. and Evelyn Donati Kelly; brother, Stanley B. Donati; and husband, John Joseph Simons Sr. She is survived by her children, Johnny Jr., Ann (Gary), David (Rachel) and Harold (Sherrie); eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; second husband, Larry E. Jones; siblings, Evelyn Donati Geffert, DuWane Donati (Esmeralda) and Brian Donati (Migdalia); sister-in-law, Patricia Donati; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Simons was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and served many as the office manager at St. Peter Catholic Church in Richmond. Her family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, January 27 and 28, with a Christian Wake at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 29, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 213 W. 25th Street, followed by interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.View online memorial
SIMONS, BARBARA
