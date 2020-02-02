SIMONS, Gloria Jean, age 74, of King William, Va., passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. She grew up in King William County and graduated high school there. Gloria was a county employee for many years and retired as Deputy Treasurer. She formerly worked for the Virginia Department of Taxation as well as The Computer Company. Gloria was a lifelong member of Sharon Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and volunteered in the church library. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Wesley (Dick) Simons and Ida Williams Simons, who operated the Simons Fruit Farm on Route 360 for several decades. Gloria is survived by her sister, Barbara Simons; brother, G.W. Simons Jr.; niece, April McCoid; great-niece/nephew, Madison McCoid and Logan McCoid; and sister-in-law, Arlene Saunders. Family and friends will gather for visitation Saturday, February 8, at 1 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church, 901 Sharon Road, King William, Va. 23086. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sharon Baptist Church Library Fund.View online memorial
