SIMPKINS, Gracie Lee, 89, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She is survived by her son, Joseph Simpkins Jr.; daughters, Brenda Schnider (Fred) and Peggy Galmish (Edward); seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Talley Reames; brother, Donald Wayne Talley; and special friends, Michael Fojtik and Beth Hall. Gracie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Simpkins; and parents, Hubbard and Elizabeth Talley. Gracie retired from DMV in 1988, she served as a volunteer at Chippenham Hospital for 23 years and was a member of Senior Friends, belonged to several bowling leagues and was recently quite active at the Manchester YMCA. She attended church regularly and was a lifetime member of Friendship Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church, 5200 Newbys Bridge Rd. The funeral ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Shepherds United Methodist Church, 163 Fleets Mill Rd., St. Stephens Church, Va. 23148. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 5200 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
SIMPKINS, GRACIE
To plant a tree in memory of GRACIE SIMPKINS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.