SIMPSON, Karen Adkins, 68, of Glen Allen, passed peacefully April 24, 2020, with her younger daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was the widow of Gary R. Simpson after almost 29 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Annie and Ellis Adkins. Surviving her are two daughters, Amanda Simpson (Paul) and Shannon Van Fossen (Lucas "My Boy"); four grandchildren, Lucas Dylan, Riley Elizabeth, Brody Ellis and Shayne Todd Van Fossen; sister, Connie Peck (Jerry); sister-in-law, Marilyn Kay Simpson; and numerous family and friends. A link for live streaming of the service can be accessed at blileys.com/obituaries on Tuesday May 5, 2020. Service will begin at 2 p.m.View online memorial
