SIMPSON, Russell, 87, beloved father and brother, passed away on April 30, 2020. Russell worked for the C & P Telephone/Bell Atlantic for 35 years before enjoying early retirement. Russell was a Korean War veteran of the Navy and traveled around the world two and a half times in his four years of service. He did not speak of the war often but he was proud to have served his country. Russell is survived by his daughter, Teresa and her husband; and his brother, Jim and his wife. He was predeceased by his brothers, Bernard Jr., Dick and Bill. No memorial service is scheduled at this time. Please consider making a donation in Russell's memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.View online memorial
