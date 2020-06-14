SIMPSON, Steven Thixton, of Midlothian, Virginia, 67, passed away June 10, 2020, peacefully at home in the care of Encompass Hospice and in the arms of his wife, sons and daughter-in-law. He was born October 28, 1952, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to the late Thixton H. and Avanell "Peggy" Pruett Simpson. Steve was a member of the Southwest Church of Christ and served as a Deacon and an Elder. He retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company and began practicing real estate with Long & Foster. He spent countless hours volunteering at Chesterfield Little League as a coach and board member. Steve served in the Kentucky Air National Guard. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, doing anything with his grandchildren; but, especially loved watching them play ball. He is survived by wife, Vickie Ann (Young) Simpson of Midlothian, Va.; two sons, Bryan Chad Simpson and Brad Kealy Simpson (Jennifer), all of Moseley, Va.; four grandchildren, Wyatt James Simpson, Brayden Kealy Simpson, Brooks Franklin Simpson and Anna Rosina Simpson, all of Moseley, Va.; two brothers, Russell Simpson (Dana) and Norman Simpson (Julie); a sister, Anita Sandidge (Greg); mother-in-law, Johnnie Young; two brothers-in-law, Terry Young (Linda) and Timmy Young (Susie); and several nieces and nephews, all of Bowling Green, Ky. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel. Visitation will also be at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Southwest Church of Christ, with the funeral at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at Dale Memorial Park following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Southwest Church of Christ and Chesterfield Little League. Online condolences may be made at www.dignitymemorial.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of STEVEN SIMPSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.