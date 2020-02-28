SIMS, Alice Walker, 100, of Camden, Delaware, departed this life Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Sims; brothers, John Sims Jr., Spencer Cephas and Warner Harden; eight sisters, Martha Turner (Douglas), Margaret Young (Henry), Vennie Stewart (Joe), Josephine Harden (Floyd), Lettie Bolling (Samuel), Laura Sharp (Wilmore), Lucy Turner (James) and Catherine Miles (Linwood). She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Mary Eva Jenkins (William Jr.); grandchildren, Dawn O'Riely, Okemah Strickland (William), Brenda Oeller (Wayne), Jacqueline Eubanks (Richard); great-grandchildren, Aundrea Pookongnam (Ezara), Ashley Oeller, Justin Strickland (Holly), Shaun Strickland (Amy), Amber Caldararo (Chris), Erin Fortney (Ted), Madison Eubanks (Kayle); great-great-grandchildren, Sky, Haily, Jazmian, Mayuni, Emmy, Maddox and Brinnley; devoted great-niece, Mary Turner-Day; and a host of extended family members and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where the family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 (tonight), from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Goochland, Va.View online memorial
