SIMS, Beverley Ann Mitchell, of Glen Allen and Virginia Beach, died May 22, 2020, at age 82. Bev was married to Joseph "Jerry" Sims for 61 years until his death in 2017. A lifelong learner, Bev was a dental assistant, graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, middle school science teacher and volunteer EMT. She enjoyed quilting and sewing and spent many hours visiting hospital patients with her various service dogs. Bev is survived by her children, Annette "Sisty" Cersley (Royce) of Cumberland, Va., Melanie Smith (David) of Kansas City, Mo. and Rick Sims (Amy) of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Katie Selk (Matt) of Omaha, Neb., Ellen Allen (Charles) of Prospect, Va., Chris Branham of Elmira, N.Y., Heather Smith and Dan Smith, of Kansas City, Mo., Isabel Sims of North Carolina; and six great-grandchildren. Bev was predeceased by her daughter, Veronica "Bo" Branham of Glen Allen, Va. Graveside service will be Thursday, May 28, at 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Va., under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Massey Cancer Center at MCV/VCU. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.View online memorial
