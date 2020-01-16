SIMS, Donald Dale, 73, an avid sportsman and fisherman who loved camping with family and friends, of N. Chesterfield, Va., passed into eternal rest on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rolla Wilson Sims and Ethel McCoy Sims. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Morgan Sims; daughter, Samantha Paige Sims; sons, Douglas Dale Sims and Darryl Wayne Sims; grandson, Logan Maddox Sims; sister, Shirley Ann Sims; an extended family of three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and longtime neighbor, Perry Kennedy, fondly referred to as "ma-o (macho) man." His family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. The celebration of his life will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp.View online memorial
