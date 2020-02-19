SIMS, DOROTHY

SIMS, Ms. Dorothy Miles, 81, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Powhatan. She is survived by her loving husband, Howard Sims; two daughters, Deborah and Yvette Sims; two sisters, Beatrice Watts and Ida Miles (Joe); two aunts, Mary Jones and Viola Criss; one uncle, Andrew Miles; other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, where public viewing will be held Thursday, from 1 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, 12 p.m. at Tearwallet Baptist Church, Cumberland. Rev. Sandy Carrington, pastor, officiating, Rev. Patrick Bland, eulogist. Interment in the church cemetery. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.comView online memorial
