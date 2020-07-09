SIMS, Marvin J., 75, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Memorial Regional Medical Center, Mechanicsville, Virginia. Marvin was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. Previously of Louisa County, he served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. After returning from Vietnam, he was employed by Philip Morris where he retired. Marvin was also a member of Moose Lodge #2133, he enjoyed many things after retiring to include fishing, traveling, but mostly he was happiest when he was surrounded by his family and many friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Wolfe Sims; daughter, Kimberly D. Sims; and his father, Harry Sims Sr. Marvin's memory will be cherished and kept alive through his mother, Myrtle Sims; two sons, Tommie and John "Wayne"; and his partner, Lisa Bruno; one grandson, Christopher Cauthorne and fiancée Hannah Fischer; one granddaughter, Chelsey Buie and husband, Logan Buie; one great-granddaughter, Everlee Buie. A memorial service in Marvin's honor will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Woodward Funeral Home in Louisa, Va. We will be following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia for face-covering and social distancing requirements. Please visit online guestbook at www.lacyfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas transmission business
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools
-
At Second Amendment rally outside Capitol, a wide variety of causes emerge
-
More than 2,300 Richmond-area businesses and nonprofits got PPP loans of up to $10 million. See who is on the list.