SIMS, Patricia Littell, 90, of Greensboro, passed away on October 25, 2019. Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Wilmer Adkins Sims Jr. (July 17, 2014); and by her son, John William Sims. She is survived by her sister, Joan Cantrell; two daughters, Terry Haight (Bob) and Susan Traylor (Alan); grandchildren, Julia White (Jason), Abby Haight and Nicholas Traylor; and two great-granddaughters. A private graveside service will be held for Pat and Will Sims in Petersburg, Virginia. Online condolences: www.forbisanddick.com.

