SINGER, ROSALIE

SINGER, Rosalie Jacqueline, 96, of Richmond, Virginia, died on October 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stuart Alan Gordon Singer; brother, Crawford S. Holling; and brother-in-law, J. Marshall Singer and wife, Betty. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Gayle J. Williams (Bob) of Dalton, Georgia and Sherry S. Dunbar (Ken) of Richmond; four grandchildren, Bryan C. Williams (Rachel), Brandon H. Edgerton (Lindsay), Diana Williams, Taylor S. Edgerton (Deepa); and seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert P. Singer (Mary Susanne); and sister-in-law, Ilse Holling. She was born in Consecon, Ontario, Canada in 1923. She attended Trafalgar Castle School and received her RN at Toronto General Hospital in 1945. She attended graduate school in nursing education at the University of Toronto. Rosalie had been a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church and St. Margaret's Guild. Special thanks to the staff at Westminster Canterbury who took such good care of her. A memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 8706 Quaker Lane, Bon Air, Virginia, on Thursday, October 17, at 12 p.m. A reception will follow in the church reception hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

