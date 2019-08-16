SINGLETARY, Lola E., CPA, 83, of Chester, Va., passed away August 13, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Lola L. Perkins and Gilda S. Best; and grandchildren, Gilda E. Best and Shawn M. Best. Lola worked 23 years for Southern States Cooperative. She held a B.S. degree in accounting from VCU, where she made the national dean's list and graduated summa cum laude. She served as Treasurer and acting President of The Adult Student Organization and was a member of the Laurels Honor Society. Some of her accomplishments include Beta Alpha PSI Outstanding Alumni, VCU Leadership and Service Award and Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. Lola was a member of the Accounting & Financial Women's Alliance (AFWA/ASWA) for 36 years, served as their President from 1991 to 1993 and Treasurer from 2002 to 2003. She received the Chapter Member of the Year Award for outstanding contributions in 1998. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, August 18. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feed More, www.feedmore.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.View online memorial