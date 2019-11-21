SINGLETON, MARGARET H.

SINGLETON, Margaret H., 62, of Chester, departed this life November 15, 2019. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, November 22, 2019, St. Paul Baptist Church, Creighton Rd. www.owensfuneralservices.com

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.