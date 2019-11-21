SINGLETON, Margaret H., 62, of Chester, departed this life November 15, 2019. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, November 22, 2019, St. Paul Baptist Church, Creighton Rd. www.owensfuneralservices.comView online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
