SISK, Yvonnda P., 63, of Varina, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. She is survived by her fiance, Jim Nestor; son, Dustin Reid Sisk (fiancee, Kaitlyn); mother, Jeanette Horne; sister, Wanda Clarkson; a niece and two nephews. Yvonnda worked as an RN for 37 years at several hospitals and nursing facilities. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.