SITES, Cameron Scott, 28, of Chesterfield, passed away April 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Denise Michelle Sites. Cameron is survived by his father, Donald Wayne Sites Jr. (Cora Faith Sites); his two young sons, Jayden Hayze Sites and Grayson Blaine Sites; brothers, Josh Withrow, Jason Withrow (Tabatha Withrow), Christopher Sites, Jacob Sites, Stephen Sites; his sister, Tabitha Sites; his grandmothers, June Peters, Marie Thorp; and grandfather, Donald Sites; along with many nieces and nephews. Services will be private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
-
Kroger to limit shoppers entering its stores