SITES, CAMERON

SITES, Cameron Scott, 28, of Chesterfield, passed away April 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Denise Michelle Sites. Cameron is survived by his father, Donald Wayne Sites Jr. (Cora Faith Sites); his two young sons, Jayden Hayze Sites and Grayson Blaine Sites; brothers, Josh Withrow, Jason Withrow (Tabatha Withrow), Christopher Sites, Jacob Sites, Stephen Sites; his sister, Tabitha Sites; his grandmothers, June Peters, Marie Thorp; and grandfather, Donald Sites; along with many nieces and nephews. Services will be private.

