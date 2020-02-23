SITES, Garnett Warren, was born on June 11, 1922, to Nellie Columbia Leffel and Edgar Fisher Sites in Springfield, Ohio. He married Anne Marie Petrausky in 1943 and then enlisted in the Navy for two-and-a-half years during WWII. Garnett returned to Springfield, Ohio to his prior position at Right-Patterson Field Air Base. Following numerous transfers he ended up at Andrews Air Force Base. After working 33 years for the government, he retired at the level of GS16 on January 5, 1975. During their retirement, they traveled the USA and took many trips abroad. Garnett and Anne then settled in Austin, Texas for 17 years and then moved to Quinton, Va., in 1994. After 72 years of marriage, Anne passed on. When asked at the age of 97 his advice to all, "Don't get old, unless you have to." On the day before he died he told the attending chaplain, "I know I'm dying, I'm not afraid, I see light and I'm going to heaven." Amen to that! He passed on February 20, 2020. He is survived by their three children, Robert Warren Sites, Richard Wayne Sites, Peggy Anne Lyon and her husband, Kenneth Wayne Lyon; grandchildren, Andrew Haviland Lyon and Ashley Anne Lyon. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February, 25, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4660 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Nelsen Funeral Home
4660 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Guaranteed delivery before Garnett's Visitation begins.
Feb 26
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
2:00PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Chapel
4660 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Guaranteed delivery before Garnett's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 26
Interment
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
3:00PM
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Drive
Sandston, VA 23150
Guaranteed delivery before Garnett's Interment begins.
