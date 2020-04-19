SITTER, Velma "Ruth," passed away on April 16, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Ruth was born in Pine Bluff, West Virginia on September 30, 1926 and was proud to call herself "a mountain mama" although her siblings affectionately called her "Runt." She relocated to the Richmond area in 1966 and she retired from the City of Richmond, where she served as a Senior Eligibility Worker. She loved her family and her Dachshunds named Bizmark and known to all as "Bizzy." Her passion was planting and arranging flower beds for herself and others. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Col. Carl L. Sitter, USMC retired; her parents, Emmett and May Tichenor; her brother, Robert Tichenor (Pa.); her sisters, Jean Tichenor (Calif.) and Florence Saccamando (Mass.); her son, James Maxwell McIntire (Calif.); her grandson, Todd McIntire; and a special nephew, Garry Bosic. She is survived by her sister, Margery Durand (Mass.); her son, John Kazee (Fla.); her daughters, Judy Jones (Donald) and Janie Russo (Tony); granddaughters, Audrea Norris (Chris), Andrea Russo, Amy Campbell (Joe); grandson, Robert Kazee; nieces, Deborah Laquerre (Andre), Mary Ann Shaw (Mike), Linda Hesson (Jim), Marilyn DeBarnardo, Katie Champigny (Gerry); nephews, Roger Durand (Barbara), Larry Saccamando, Fred McIntire, David Tichenor; and several great-grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews. Typical of doing things her way, Ruth wanted to donate her body to research, followed by interment of her remains in Arlington National Cemetery with her beloved husband. Due to the COVID-19 situation, anatomical donations are not being accepted at this time. Bliley's-Chippenham Chapel is performing her cremation for later interment in Arlington. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association, the American Heart Association or the Wounded Warriors Project.View online memorial
