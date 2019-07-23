SIZEMORE, Roy Fredrick, 82, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He is survived by his niece, Rose Semonco; and nephew, Gary Semonco. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Myrtle Sizemore; brothers, Ellis Bailey Sizemore Jr., William E. Sizemore, Charles E. Sizemore and Clarence Sizemore; and sisters, Evelyn Thompson, Dorothy E. Boothe and Mary Jane Jones. Roy's family would like to give a special thanks to the Chesterfield County Police Department, Project Lifesaver (Corporal Matt Rogers and C.V. Eckrich), Amedisys Hospice and Halls Loving Care. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. Following interment, the family invites everyone to the funeral home for a reception in Roy's honor. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.View online memorial