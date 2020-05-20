SKEENS, GENEVA

SKEENS, Geneva Hayes, 85, of North Chesterfield, Va., went home to the Lord May 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lou and Rufus Hayes. She is survived by her husband, Terry; and sons, Randy, Steve, Timothy and Jeffrey. She was a very loving and caring wife for 68 years. Her interests included reading, travel and a love of animals. She was a blessing to all that knew her and will forever be remembered fondly. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesterfield County Animal Services, 9300 Public Works Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.

View online memorial