SKELTON, Dwight Madison, 74, of Richmond, Va., passed away on October 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Walter Skelton; sister, Laura Bascom; and brother, Russell Lackey. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Skelton; daughters, Diane Moore (Bill) and Sheila Harris (Derrick); six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sister, Grace Willey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dwight had a strong faith in the Lord and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a natural-born salesman and retired from Tastykake Baking Co. He also loved working on clocks. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., and where a Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. that same day. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
