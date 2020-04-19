SKELTON, Elizabeth Fowler, 92, passed away peacefully April 17, 2020. She was born in Smithfield, Va., November 22, 1927, to the late Ruby Howell Fowler and Paul John Fowler. Elizabeth was the widow of Ollie Burton Davis Jr., Dennis M. Coleman and Edward Milton Skelton. She was predeceased by a daughter, Kim Powers; and son, Keith Davis. Elizabeth is survived by her brothers, Paul John Fowler Jr. (Patricia) and Stanley Knight; a daughter, Paula Davis Scott (Earl); and granddaughter, Mackenzie Scott Miller (Tim). Elizabeth attended Suffolk High School in Suffolk, Virginia. Years later, she took college courses in Richmond, Virginia to become a Certified Medical Assistant, where she spent many years working for an OB-GYN practice until her retirement. She was an active member of North Run Baptist Church. Her last years were spent at an assisted living facility in Suffolk, where she enjoyed her "beautiful room with a view" and her book collection. The family would like to thank the staff at Nansemond Pointe Assisted Living for their tremendous support and loving care provided to Elizabeth during her stay. You are truly angels and have been heroic during these past several weeks. A private burial will be held Wednesday, April 22, in Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Food Bank of Virginia.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…